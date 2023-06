Laureano (finger) entered Friday's loss to the Phillies as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and went 0-for-1.

Sitting out his third straight game due to a finger contusion, Laureano was well enough to hit for Seth Brown leading off the ninth inning but struck out swinging. The veteran outfielder, who'd boasted a .286 average and .764 OPS in the 14 games prior to his injury, will have a chance to reenter the lineup for Saturday afternoon's clash against Philadelphia.