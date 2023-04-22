Laureano (groin), just placed on the injured list Wednesday, is already playing catch and hitting at home, the team's official site reports.

Laureano could be in for a minimum stay on the injured list if the current pace of his progress holds. The 28-year-old has only a .218 average and .295 OBP through his first 61 plate appearances, but he's also sporting a serviceable .436 slugging percentage thanks to having laced seven of his 12 hits for extra bases thus far.