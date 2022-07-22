Laureano went 2-for-4 with a run during a win over the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday.

After wrapping up the first half of the season with a solo home run against the Astros on Sunday, Laureano got the post-All-Star-break portion of the campaign going with a productive effort in the nightcap of the twin bill. The Gold Glove outfielder's .236/.318/.408 slash line still has plenty of room for improvement, but Laureano has been on a nice power surge with seven homers in his last 19 games.