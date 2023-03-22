Laureano went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a run in a Cactus League win over the Angels on Tuesday.

The defensive-minded outfielder came through with his first multi-hit effort since March 7 and only his second of spring overall. Laureano has hit safely in three of his last four games, but he has just one extra-base hit, a double, and his spring average sits at a pedestrian .243 across 41 plate appearances.