Laureano is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners.
JJ Bleday, Esteury Ruiz and Seth Brown will start across the outfield and Brent Rooker will serve as the A's designated hitter. Laureano is in a 2-for-21 (.095) rut and has struck out 10 times in that span.
