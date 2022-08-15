Laureano (side) isn't in the lineup Monday against the Rangers.
Laureano was removed from Sunday's game against Houston due to left side soreness, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one matchup. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Skye Bolt will start in right field and bat sixth.
