Laureano went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.
Laureano has gone 6-for-19 (.316) over five games since returning from a groin strain. His steal Thursday was his first theft in that span and his third of the season, and he's yet to be caught stealing. The outfielder is up to a .243/.309/.419 slash line with two home runs, four RBI, six runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 20 contests this season.
