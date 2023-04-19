Oakland placed Laureano on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left groin strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Laureano was initially announced to be dealing with hamstring trouble, but it's a groin injury that will keep the outfielder out of action for at least the next week-plus. Jordan Diaz has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
