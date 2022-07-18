Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

The hot-hitting outfielder's July power surge persisted Sunday, with Laureano's sixth-inning solo shot off Jake Odorizzi igniting the Athletics' comeback from a 3-0 deficit. Laureano has now left the yard five times in the last 12 games, a stretch during he boasts a stellar .578 slugging percentage.