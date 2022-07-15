Laureano has produced a .606 slugging percentage, .411 wOBA and .364 ISO across the 39 plate appearances he's logged in the last nine games.

Laureano, who turns 28 on Friday, has left the yard in two of the last three games, his most recent round-tripper coming in the form of a solo shot against the Rangers on Wednesday. Six of his eight homers on the season have come since June 30.