Laureano (oblique) took swings and did some running on the field before Tuesday's game against the Marlins, the Associated Press reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay noted Laureano continues to report feeling "great" after every session of baseball activities he completes during his recovery process. The Athletics skipper added that the outfielder is likely to progress to hitting off a velocity machine toward the end of this week as his next step, and the prevailing thought at the moment is that Laureano will not need a rehab assignment before being activated.