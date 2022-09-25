Laureano (hamstring), who's already ruled out for the remainder of the season, recently received a PRP injection in his right hip, the Associated Press reports.

A right hamstring strain is what has ended Laureano's season early, but the outfielder also opted to try and address some right hip discomfort now that he's been ruled out for the season. Laureano will begin a rehab program with team trainers this week ahead of what's expected to be a normal offseason.