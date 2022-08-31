Laureano (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Stockton on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Laureano has been on the IL since mid-August due to a left oblique strain, and he backed off his rehab program last week due to some general body soreness. However, he's slated to serve as the designated hitter at Stockton on Thursday prior to playing in the outfield Saturday. The Athletics will monitor his progress after each game, but it's possible that Laureano is activated from the IL as sometime next week.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Won't return during road trip•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Backs off rehab Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Ramps up activity Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Plays catch Sunday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Takes swings in cage•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Dealing with Grade 1 oblique strain•