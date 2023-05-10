Laureano (concussion) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Laureano entered the concussion protocol after he exited Monday's 7-2 loss to the Yankees when he collided with a wall while making a catch in the bottom of the first inning, but the Athletics have thus far resisted moving him to the 7-day injured list. He'll remain sidelined for a second straight game in any case, paving the way for Jordan Diaz to stick in the lineup against a right-handed starting pitcher (Jhony Brito) for the second day in a row after the rookie slugged three home runs in Tuesday's 10-5 loss.