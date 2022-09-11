Laureano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Laureano will get a breather after he went 1-for-18 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of Oakland's last five games following his return from the injured list Tuesday. Cristian Pache will spell Laureano in center field in the series finale.
