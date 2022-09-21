Laureano (hamstring) continues be evaluated, and it remains unclear whether he'll be able to return before the conclusion of the regular season, the Associated Press reports.

Laureano went on the injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain amidst a very difficult start to September where he'd hit just .108 across his first 10 games of the month. If the curtain is indeed ultimately closed on the 28-year-old's 2022 campaign, it's one he'll be eager to put behind him after it began with him completing an 80-game PED suspension carried over from last season and then led to a career-worst .211/.287/.376 slash line across 94 games.