Laureano (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Laureano has been sidelined by the oblique strain since Aug. 14, but he's been cleared to rejoin the A's after a three-game rehab stint in the minors. The 28-year-old has a career-worst .695 OPS through 343 plate appearances this year and will attempt to finish the season strong now that he's healthyh.

More News