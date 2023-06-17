Laureano (finger) will bat second and play right field Saturday against the Phillies.
Laureano sat for three straight games with a bruised finger, though he was able to make an appearance off the bench Friday. He'll be available from the first pitch Saturday and will try to kickstart a season that has seen him hit just .221/.282/.379 in 52 games.
