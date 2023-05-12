Laureano (head) is hitting second and playing right field Friday against the Rangers.
Laureano makes the return to the lineup for the first time since he hit his head against the Yankees on Monday and entered the concussion protocol. The outfielder will hit second with JJ Bleday taking a seat in Laureano's absence.
