Laureano was a late scratch from the Athletics' Cactus League lineup Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There's no word yet on the reasoning for Laureano's removal, but the A's should provide an update before long. Conner Capel will play right field instead.
