Laureano agreed to a one-year, $3.55 million contract with the Athletics on Friday to avoid arbitration, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Laureano missed the early part of last season while serving a PED suspension and missed the final couple weeks of the campaign with hamstring and hip issues. The 28-year-old struggled when healthy with a .211/.287/.376 slash line in 94 games, but he'll nonetheless receive a raise for his first year of arbitration eligibility.
