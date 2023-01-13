Laureano agreed to a one-year, $3.55 million contract with the Athletics on Friday to avoid arbitration, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano missed the early part of last season while serving a PED suspension and missed the final couple weeks of the campaign with hamstring and hip issues. The 28-year-old struggled when healthy with a .211/.287/.376 slash line in 94 games, but he'll nonetheless receive a raise for his first year of arbitration eligibility.