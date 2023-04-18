Laureano isn't starting Tuesday against the Cubs.
A .158/.304/.158 slash line over Laureano's last five games has now sent him to the bench for two straight contests. He figures to return to the lineup at some point, but Conner Capel will play in right field and bat eighth in the meantime.
