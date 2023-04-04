Laureano went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians on Monday.

Laureano's hot stretch at the plate extended into a third day Monday, with the outfielder's 408-foot shot in the fifth inning plating Connor Capel and extending Oakland's lead to 8-5 at the time. After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Opening Day, Laureano has bounced back by going 4-for-12 with a double, two homers, three RBI and only two more strikeouts across the subsequent three contests.