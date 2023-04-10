Laureano went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in a loss to the Rays on Sunday.

Laureano's second-inning double, his fourth of the season, would turn out to be the only thing standing between the Athletics being no-hit during what finished as a second straight 11-0 loss. The defensive wizard has made some noise with the bat early, lacing six of his eight hits for extra bases while generating an impressive 52.4 percent hard-hit rate.