Laureano is 0-for-7 with two walks over the three Cactus League games he's played since returning from a two-game absence due to a groin injury.

Laureano was held out of Wednesday's and Thursday's exhibitions after being removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels with groin tightness. His lack of success at the plate since returning leaves him with an .083 average (1-for-12) over five Cactus League games overall.