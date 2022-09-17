Laureano went 0-for-1 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Laureano was eventually replaced by Chad Pinder in right field, but he was able to contribute a steal after getting plunked by Justin Verlander. The outfielder remains mired in a significant slump, however, as he owns a .108 average, .391 OPS and 37.5 percent strikeout rate across the last 10 games.