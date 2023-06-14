Laureano went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Laureano singled in the eighth inning, then eventually stole third and scored on a groundout for the go-ahead run. He's hit safely in seven of nine games in June, going 9-for-35 (.257) with four steals this month. For the season, he's at a middling .222/.283/.381 slash line with eight steals, five home runs, 17 RBI and 21 runs scored through 51 contests. The lack of talent in the Athletics' lineup keeps Laureano's spot in the starting lineup fairly secure, though his improved hitting since late May has also helped in that regard.