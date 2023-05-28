Laureano went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Laureano swiped third base for his fourth steal of the season following his second-inning double. The extra-base hit was also Laureano's first since May 17, with the veteran outfielder having gone just 2-for-25 since that point until Saturday. Laureano is still carrying an abysmal .201/.238/.389 slash line for the season, and his 31.8 percent strikeout rate is a career-high figure.