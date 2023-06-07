Laureano went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a steal in Wednesday's 9-5 victory over the Pirates.
Laureano extended his hitting streak to nine games after sitting out of the A's last two contests. He also improved to 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts, putting him nearly halfway to his career high of 13 set in 2019. Overall, the 28-year-old Laureano is slashing .225/.284/.391 with five homers, 18 runs scored and 15 RBI through 183 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Resting Monday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Two hits, steal in loss•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sitting out Friday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Swipes fourth base Saturday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not in lineup Thursday•