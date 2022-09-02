Laureano (oblique) is on pace to return against the Braves on Tuesday according to manager Mark Kotsay, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.

Laureano made his first rehab appearance in Single-A Stockton on Thursday as the designated hitter in which he went 2-for-4 with a strikeout. In the majors this season, the 28-year-old outfielder currently holds a career-worst .695 OPS.