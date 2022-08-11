Laureano went 3-for-4 with an RBI infield single and was caught stealing on his only attempt in an extra-innings loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

Laureano's 10th-inning infield single plated Skye Bolt and knotted the game at 4-4 at the time. The outfielder came into the game mired in a brief 1-for-17 slump, and the three-hit effort was only his second of what has been an underwhelming season that's seen him generate a .225 average and .304 on-base percentage across 81 games.