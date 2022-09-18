site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: To IL with hamstring strain
RotoWire Staff
Laureano was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain.
Laureano is hitting .108 with 15 strikeouts and zero walks in 10 games this month. Cristian Pache should get steady run in center field while Laureano is out.
