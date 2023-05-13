Laureano (head) went 1-for-4 with a triple in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

The talented outfielder had missed the previous three games while in concussion protocol, but he was able to play seven innings in right field before being pinch hit for by JJ Bleday. Laureano's three-bagger was his second of the season, already tying a career high in that category, and only his second extra-base knock in the last nine games.