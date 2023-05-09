Laureano (concussion) is Martin Gallegos of MLB.com Tuesday versus the Yankees.
Laureano exited Monday's loss to the Yankees after he hit his head leaping into the outfield wall trying to make a catch and he will now be forced to take a seat Tuesday. JJ Bleday will take over in right field and bat fourth against New York.
