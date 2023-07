Noda (jaw) has been cleared to begin hitting again while donning a batting helmet, the Associated Press reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay labeled the latest benchmark in Noda's recovery from a fractured jaw "a good sign" and added that the rookie is set for another evaluation with his oral surgeon next week. Noda's ability to begin taking batting practice again should help him preserve some timing, although he's likely to require a rehab assignment before his eventual activation.