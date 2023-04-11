Noda is starting at first base and batting second for the Athletics on Tuesday in Baltimore.
It's the second straight game in the two-hole for the Rule 5 pick. Noda has only four hits in 22 at-bats this season, but two of them have gone for homers and he's also drawn five walks.It's the 27-year-old's seventh start in 10 games this season.
