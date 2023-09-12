Noda went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-0 victory versus the Astros on Monday.

Noda struck out in each of his first three plate appearances but finished on a high note with a 400-foot solo homer in the ninth inning. The stat line is pretty indicative of his season as a whole -- of Noda's 81 hits, 36 have been for extra bases (including 15 homers), but he's also struck out 138 times in 423 plate appearances. Noda has fanned 14 times through 10 contests in September, but he's managed a decent .270 batting average along with three homers, eight runs and seven RBI.