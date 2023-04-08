Noda went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rays on Friday.

Noda filled in at designated hitter for the first time while moving up to the No. 2 spot in the order, and he responded with a 401-foot shot to right center in the third inning that gave the Athletics their second run. The slugging rookie has left the yard in consecutive games, already demonstrating a penchant for hard contact that was evident throughout his minor-league career.