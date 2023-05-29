Noda went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Sunday's 10-1 loss to the Astros.

Noda took Cristian Javier deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but it was all Astros after that. Over his last 11 games, Noda has gone 10-for-32 (.313) with two homers, six RBI and three doubles. He's been a bright spot recently in a lineup that lacks much in the way of offense. For the season, he's slashing .241/.400/.451 with five homers, 16 RBI, 26 runs scored, two stolen bases and 11 doubles through 50 contests, though Noda remains mostly confined to a strong-side platoon role at first base.