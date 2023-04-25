Noda entered Monday's extra-inning win over the Angels as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and remained in the game at first base, going 1-for-1 with a two-run double, a walk and two runs.

Noda drew the base on balls in his pinch-hit plate appearance and eventually came around to score the tying run on Brent Rooker's base-loaded walk later in the frame. Noda then delivered two key runs himself with his 10th-inning double, which snapped an 8-8 tie and gave the Athletics a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 27-year-old has now reached safely in 11 of the last 12 games, and although he's still carrying just a .216 average, he boasts an elite .394 on-base percentage thanks in large part to a 22.7 percent walk rate.