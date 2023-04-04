Noda went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians on Monday.

Jesus Aguilar was given the night off after three straight starts to open the season, and Noda was afforded the opportunity to log his first major-league start in the process. The Rule 5 Draft selection displayed some of the pop that enticed the Athletics to hold on to him after Cactus League play, and he also crossed the plate in the second inning on Esteury Ruiz's double after leading off the frame with a single in his first regular-season big-league plate appearance. It's an encouraging start for Noda, who could work himself into a solid share of playing time between first base and designated hitter if he proves capable of wielding a consistent bat.