Noda is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Yankees.

Noda will head to the bench after he went 5-for-11 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and four runs scored over the three-game series with the Royals. With left-hander Nestor Cortes on the mound for the Yankees, Jesus Aguilar will take over at first base and bat fourth in the series opener with New York.

