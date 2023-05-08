Noda is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Yankees.
Noda will head to the bench after he went 5-for-11 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and four runs scored over the three-game series with the Royals. With left-hander Nestor Cortes on the mound for the Yankees, Jesus Aguilar will take over at first base and bat fourth in the series opener with New York.
