Noda went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates.

Noda now has four multi-hit performances in his last five games, going 8-for-18 (.444) in that span. He extended Oakland's lead to 8-3 Wednesday with a homer off Luis Ortiz, his seventh of the year and third in his last 10 contests. Overall, the 27-year-old Noda is slashing a solid .255/.415/.473 with 32 runs scored, 23 RBI and two stolen bases through 212 plate appearances in his rookie campaign.