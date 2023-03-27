Athletics manager Mark Kotsay told reporters that Noda has been told he's made the Opening Day roster, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Noda was a Rule 5 draft selection by the Athletics from the Dodgers, and the Athletics have seen enough to carry him on their roster to begin the year. While he's hit just .167, Noda has drawn 11 walks over his 64 plate appearances, and four of his eight hits have gone for extra bases. Noda has potential to be an intriguing long-term play, but it's hard to see a path to relevancy in the 2023 season.