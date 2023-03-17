Noda is hitting .161 (5-for-31) with three doubles, one home run, four RBI, eight walks, a stolen base and five runs over 15 Cactus League games.

The Rule 5 Draft pickup is unsurprisingly being given a long look by the Athletics in spring training, and the results he's delivered have been somewhat mixed. While the .161 average naturally leaves plenty to be desired, the fact four of Noda's five hits have gone for extra bases and that he's drawn eight walks are certainly positives. However, the 26-year-old has also struck out 17 times in his 39 plate appearances, an extension of the sub-par contact rates he's generated through the majority of a minor-league career that dates back to 2017. Noda does offer some welcome defensive versatility in addition to his power -- he has experience at first base and all three outfield spots -- so a rebuilding squad such as Oakland's could potentially see the value in keeping him on the Opening Day roster.