Noda went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

Noda continued to operate out of the leadoff spot and snapped a 1-for-14 funk with his second multi-hit effort over the last six games. The 27-year-old came within a hair of his second multi-RBI tally in that same period on his seventh-inning flyout, but Esteury Ruiz was thrown out at the plate. Despite the recent brief skid, Noda has been in productive form overall since returning from a fractured jaw Aug. 21, producing a .273 average, .809 OPS and significantly improved 19.5 percent strikeout rate over the 10 games he's played since.