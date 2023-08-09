Noda (jaw) did not take live batting practice Tuesday as originally planned but has been medically cleared to play in games if he's comfortable, the Associated Press reports.

The report seems to indicate Noda hasn't suffered any form of physical setback, but rather, that he's actually made steady ongoing progress. However, given the nature of his injury, he may need a bit more time to mentally prepare for stepping back into the batter's box under any setting. The rookie remains without a firm return timetable as a result, but if and when he does embark on a rehab assignment, it's likely to be of short duration given he hasn't been sidelined an inordinate amount of time.