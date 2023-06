Noda went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a double, two walks and a run in a loss to the Pirates on Monday.

The Athletics took their 50th loss of the season, but not much more could have been asked of Noda, who reached safely for the fifth straight game. The 27-year-old has a .403 on-base percentage for the season across 201 plate appearances and now carries an astronomical 19.4 percent walk rate, albeit alongside a 33.8 percent strikeout rate.