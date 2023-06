Noda went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks and a run in a win over the Brewers on Sunday.

Noda made his contributions to the Athletics' fifth straight win via the small-ball route while three other teammates left the yard. The busy day on the basepaths was par for the course for Noda, who pushed his on-base percentage to an outstanding .410 with what was his fifth multi-hit effort in the last eight games.