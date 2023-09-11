Noda went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Noda extended his modest hitting streak to three games with Sunday's multi-hit effort, his first since Sept. 1. The rookie is heading into the final stretch of the regular season with some solid momentum, having posted a .273/.385/.839 slash line with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI across the 19 games he's played since returning from the injured list stint due to a jaw fracture. Noda has also encouragingly demonstrated an improvement in his ability to make consistent contact during that sample -- he posted a 32.5 percent strikeout rate in the first 100 games of the season, but he's cut that figure down to 24.4 percent since his IL return.